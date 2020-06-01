Harry Styles Supports 'Black Lives Matter' Movement, Donates To Help Arrested Protesters

Harry Styles is now one of the many protestors who is supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' march that has emerged in the United States. Harry Styles took to Twitter and spoke in detail about why it is important to be “anti-racist”. The protests all started when an African-American man named George Floyd was recently killed in police custody.

Harry Styles supports 'Black Lives Matter' protests

The death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody has led to a nationwide protest in the US. Thousands of people are supporting the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests that have been started against white supremacy and racism in North America. Many celebrities have also shown their vocal support to these protests.

While many celebrities are joining the protests, some are showing their support online. British singer Harry Styles has now joined this league and recently took to Twitter to address this crisis. Harry Styles acknowledged his white privilege in this tweet. He also made sure to stress the importance of being “anti-racist” rather than just “not being racist”.

Harry Styles wrote, “I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white”. He continued, “Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti-racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes”. Styles concluded and said, “I stand in solidarity with all those protesting”.

In his second tweet, Harry Styles revealed that he is making donations to help bail those who have been arrested during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests. He wrote, “I’m donating to help post for arrested organizers”. Harry Styles continued and wrote, “Look inwards, educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE, and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER”. Check out Harry Styles’ tweets here.

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white.



Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Before these protests intensified, Harry Styles had tweeted George Floyd’s final few words to the police, “Please I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They’re going to kill me”. The British singer then added, “JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD”. Along with this post, Harry Styles also urged his fans to sign the ‘Justice for George Floyd’ petition on Change.org. Take a look at Harry Styles’ tweet here.

