Chrissy Teigen's Massive Net Worth As She Helps Bail 'Black Lives Matter' Protestors; Read

Christine Teigen, known as Chrissy Teigen, an American model, television personality and author, began her professional modeling career in 2004 as an IGN Babe. She is represented worldwide by IMG Models in New York. She has modeled for campaigns, including a wide variety of companies and brands. Being one of the most celebrated social media personalities, here's a look at Chrissy Teigen's net worth in 2020.

As per reports, Chrissy Teigen's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 199.34 crore. ($26 Million). Chrissy Teigen's net worth is also apprehensive of her innumerable brand endorsements. Teigen appeared in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and was named 'Rookie of the Year'. She appeared on the 50th anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.

In her stellar career spanning of 16 years, Teigen has appeared on the cover of many magazines too. Chrissy Teigen's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge when she designed a capsule collection with swimwear designer DiNeila Brazil. Her collection debuted at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim in Miami during the summer of 2011.

Chrissy also appeared on America's Next Top Model and Watch What Happens Live. She was the host of the reality competition show, Model Employee in 2013.

Teigen featured on a Cooking Channel special in February 2013 called Chrissy Teigen's Hungry. That same year, Teigen featured in John Legend's music video, All Of Me, which hit the bullseye. The song is one of the most viewed numbers on YouTube, with a staggering number of likes and views.

In February 2016, Teigen published Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat, which reportedly was a New York Times bestseller and the second-best-selling cookbook of the year. In 2018, Teigen released her second book, titled Cravings: Hungry For More, also known as Cravings 2. As of 2020, Teigen stars in Chrissy's Court, a reality series that is well received by the audience and fans.

As per current updates, model Chrissy Teigen has reportedly pledged $200,000 to help bail people who got arrested while protesting for the death of George Floyd. Since many people roved to protest against the incident, Chrissy reportedly went the extra mile to help this bunch of citizens.

