Drake Gives A Tour Of His $100 Million Toronto Mansion While Teaching ‘Toosie Slide’

Drake recently dropped his latest single Toosie Slide in which he can be seen showcasing his lavish mansion. This music video by Drake comes in just days after he took to TikTok to drop a Toosie Slide challenge among his fans. Drake in the video can clearly be seen demonstrating how to do the Toosie Slide strikes.

Drake teaches ‘Toosie Slide’ TikTok dance

Drake, who lives in a lavish 50,000 square foot $100,000 million property in Toronto, gave a visual tour of his home in the video which was shared. The video starts off with Drake gliding through the fortress’s many marble rooms. Many fans claimed that Drake shot this video completely indoors as a way to adhere to the social distancing rules laid out by the government.

In the Toosie Slide video, Drake can be seen wearing a camo jacket along with an all-black attire. The rapper also can be spotted wearing a full mask over his head and face as he strolls through his house showing off his Toosie Slide moves. In the video, Drake also showcases some of his precious belongings from his house. Some fans in the comments mentioned that the video by Drake may just be his way of taking the fans on a visual tour of his home. As the video ends, there are fireworks providing for a marvellous aerial view as it closes.

According to an entertainment portal, this can be termed as the first solo launch by Drake for 2020. Prior to this, Drake teamed up with Future for Life Is Good. Drake was also recently in the news for introducing his son Adonis to the world. Drake shared an image of his son after keeping him away from the limelight for almost 2 years.

