The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Drake Gives A Tour Of His $100 Million Toronto Mansion While Teaching ‘Toosie Slide’

Hollywood News

Drake recently dropped a new music video showing his fans the right moves to do the Toosie Slide while giving a visual tour of his lavish mansion. Read on.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
drake

Drake recently dropped his latest single Toosie Slide in which he can be seen showcasing his lavish mansion. This music video by Drake comes in just days after he took to TikTok to drop a Toosie Slide challenge among his fans. Drake in the video can clearly be seen demonstrating how to do the Toosie Slide strikes.

Drake teaches ‘Toosie Slide’ TikTok dance

Also Read | Drake Appears On Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio, Teases His Secret To Staying Healthy

Drake, who lives in a lavish 50,000 square foot $100,000 million property in Toronto, gave a visual tour of his home in the video which was shared. The video starts off with Drake gliding through the fortress’s many marble rooms. Many fans claimed that Drake shot this video completely indoors as a way to adhere to the social distancing rules laid out by the government.

Also Read | CDC Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In USA That Emerged In China

In the Toosie Slide video, Drake can be seen wearing a camo jacket along with an all-black attire. The rapper also can be spotted wearing a full mask over his head and face as he strolls through his house showing off his Toosie Slide moves. In the video, Drake also showcases some of his precious belongings from his house. Some fans in the comments mentioned that the video by Drake may just be his way of taking the fans on a visual tour of his home. As the video ends, there are fireworks providing for a marvellous aerial view as it closes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Also Read | 'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Up Earlier Than Its Scheduled Finale Due To Coronavirus In USA

According to an entertainment portal, this can be termed as the first solo launch by Drake for 2020. Prior to this, Drake teamed up with Future for Life Is Good. Drake was also recently in the news for introducing his son Adonis to the world. Drake shared an image of his son after keeping him away from the limelight for almost 2 years.

Also Read | Six-week-old Baby Dies Of Coronavirus In USA

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
KOLKATA POLICE SING SONG
Ravi Shastri
RAVI'S 1ST RESPONSE TO PM'S APPEAL
PM Modi
PM MODI SPEAKS TO PRINCE CHARLES
Sambit Patra
SAMBIT PATRA SLAMS SIBAL
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Modi
PM MODI ON SOCIAL DISTANCING