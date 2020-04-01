Drake Appears On Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio, Teases His Secret To Staying Healthy

Drake recently made an appearance on Tory Lanez's Instagram live show Quarantine Radio. Tory created the show to talk to celebs about their quarantine experiences. The appearance caused Tory's stream to go off the charts as it was watched live by more than 2,46,000 people. Drake did not disappoint his fans and maintained his upbeat energy until the end of the show from his Toronto residence.

Tory Lanez asked Drake how he has not been able to contract the virus after hanging out with the Brooklyn Nets player Kevin Durant. Drake held up his glass of wine and joked that it was all because of the wine. He teased saying, "Honestly, a glass of wine keeps corona away boys" and then proceeded to take a sip from his wine glass.

This cheeky reply of Drake comes days after Kevin Durant made headlines for testing positive for the Coronavirus. Just a week before Kevin tests positive, Drake was hanging out with him at a basketball game and later at a restaurant in California. Post this, fans and friends were understandably concerned about the God's Plan singer and were worried if had contracted the virus too. Luckily, Drake revealed that he tested negative for the virus in a live stream conversation with his father, Dennis Graham.

The In My Feelings star may have tested negative, but a lot of other celebrities have tested positive for the virus. Some of the celebs that contracted the virus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Andy Cohan. The virus has now infected more than 8,46,000 people and will continue to rise if people don't stay in quarantine to help stop the spread of the virus.

