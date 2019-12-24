The Debate
Drake Refers To Rihanna In His New Freestyle Rap, 'War'. Listen Here

Hollywood News

Drake dropped a new freestyle single called 'War'. Read more to know how Drake’s new freestyle relates to RiRi and other Hollywood celebrities in his songs.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai
Drake has surprised his fans by dropping a surprise freestyle track called War. The Canadian rapper churns out some great verses but there was this one particular line that grabbed out attention which is, “The women I do end up with has to be a bad girl just like Munchies”. The rapper mentions “bad girl” which could relate to Rihanna because of her Instagram handle. Her Instagram handle is @badgalriri and it is not just the name which indicates that Drake is referring to Rihanna. Read more to know how Drake’s new freestyle relates to RiRi and other Hollywaood celebrities in his songs. 

Also Read | Are Drake And Kylie Dating? Rapper Sports Kylie's High School Sweatshirt | SEE PIC

Also Read | Drake And Patrick Beverley Indulge In HILARIOUS Trash Talk During Raptors Game

Drake's hits at these celebrities

There have been some romance rumours in the early 2010s, and Drake also mentioned that he is in love with Rihanna in his infamous MTV VMAs speech. This is not the only time the Hotline Bling singer has mentioned a high-profile woman in Hollywood in his track. With his, “The man get beaky, ring ring, call up GiGi, do him up neatly,” he is trying to refer Bella Hadid. Drake once fueled rumours that he dated Gigi Hadid’s supermodel sister, Bella, thanks to some specific lines in his 2018 album Scorpion. He also mentioned the model, Kylie Jenner in the same during the time when he sparked romance rumours shortly after the makeup mogul’s split with Travis Scott. Read more to see some fans reacting to Drake new freestyle, War

Also Read | Why Doesn't Drake Want To Date The World's Youngest Billionaire Kylie Jenner?

Also Read | Kylie Jenner-Drake, Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson: New Lovers Of Hollywood

Also Read | Here's Why Drake's Shoutout To Arya Stark In His BBMA Acceptance Speech Has 'Game Of Thrones' Worried

 

 

