Drake Refers To Rihanna In His New Freestyle Rap, 'War'. Listen Here

Drake has surprised his fans by dropping a surprise freestyle track called War. The Canadian rapper churns out some great verses but there was this one particular line that grabbed out attention which is, “The women I do end up with has to be a bad girl just like Munchies”. The rapper mentions “bad girl” which could relate to Rihanna because of her Instagram handle. Her Instagram handle is @badgalriri and it is not just the name which indicates that Drake is referring to Rihanna. Read more to know how Drake’s new freestyle relates to RiRi and other Hollywaood celebrities in his songs.

Drake's hits at these celebrities

There have been some romance rumours in the early 2010s, and Drake also mentioned that he is in love with Rihanna in his infamous MTV VMAs speech. This is not the only time the Hotline Bling singer has mentioned a high-profile woman in Hollywood in his track. With his, “The man get beaky, ring ring, call up GiGi, do him up neatly,” he is trying to refer Bella Hadid. Drake once fueled rumours that he dated Gigi Hadid’s supermodel sister, Bella, thanks to some specific lines in his 2018 album Scorpion. He also mentioned the model, Kylie Jenner in the same during the time when he sparked romance rumours shortly after the makeup mogul’s split with Travis Scott. Read more to see some fans reacting to Drake new freestyle, War.

What uk dons be translating our slang to #Drake tho cuz I know he ain't learn it by himself 🤔😭 I'm from London and hes using some words I'm not even familiar with 😅 mad pic.twitter.com/uzAXm4AsWw — Malony (@limbsBRH) December 24, 2019

