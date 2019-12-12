Drake And Patrick Beverley Indulge In HILARIOUS Trash Talk During Raptors Game

Drake and Patrick Beverley hilariously exchanged trash talk during the Raptors vs Clippers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Both Beverly and Drake have some history. Drake reportedly started dating Beverley's ex-girlfriend five years ago. However, both seem to enjoy joking and talking trash with each other. Last season, the NBA made a call to the Raptors for Drake's antics during a game. Drake used to stand up and shout at the opposition players and also walked onto the court during timeouts. The LA Clippers beat the Raptors 112-92. Kawhi Leonard, who was given his championship ring before the game, scored 23 points for the LA Clippers.

Also read | NBA: Patrick Beverley mocks Russell Westbrook's missed shot, Westbrook calls him 'trash' again

NBA 2019-20: Drake and Patrick Beverley exchange hilarious trash talk during the Raptors vs Clippers game

Drake and Pat Bev exchange words😂pic.twitter.com/8IkMxC84nw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 12, 2019

Drake tonight at the Raptors vs. Clippers game in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/eVQRj7DZOr — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 12, 2019

Also read | Raptors vs Clippers: LA Clippers beat Toronto Raptors 112-92, Kawhi Leonard scores 23 pts

NBA 2019-20: Raptors vs Clippers highlights

The Raptors shot 8 for 36 from the three-point range, which is their worst in the NBA 2019-20 season. They also had their lowest number of 31 field goals. Leonard shot 2-for-4 from the three-point range and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, while shooting 57.1% from the field. Though the Raptors were leading 32-27 by the end of Q1, the LA Clippers came back by outscoring the Raptors 37-14 in the second period. The LA Clippers tied the score at 32 in Q2 after Harrell's free throws, after which they gained a 37-36 advantage with George's technical free throw. The LA Clippers then maintained their advantage throughout the game.

Also read | NBA: James Harden humiliates Patrick Beverley and Paul George, makes bossy 4-point play

Drake on the work front

Drake recently made a cameo at DaBaby’s concert in Toronto Tuesday, where he performed his single Money in the Grave. Drake also praised North Carolina MC and promised fans a new album in 2020. The rapper also shared a snippet of his performance on Instagram.

Also read | Patrick Beverley admits he would've been 'the best drug dealer' if not an NBA player