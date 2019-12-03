Why Doesn't Drake Want To Date The World's Youngest Billionaire Kylie Jenner?

There have been rumours for the past few weeks that singer Drake and celebrity Kylie Jenner are the next possible Hollywood couple. But there is some bad news for everyone who rooted for them to be together. According to an exclusive report by Hollywood Life, Drake will not be dating the successful Kardashian star.

Drake wants to be 'just friends' with Kylie

An insider source informed the entertainment site that Drake and Kylie have a platonic relationship. The source also shared that though Drake did flirt with Kylie, nothing serious came out of it. Drake believes that the two are on the same page when it comes to what they expect from relationships and feelings for each other. The two have decided to remain just friends, respecting their history together.

Another insider source told Hollywood Life that Drake wanted to cool down the romance rumours since he would not want to upset Kylie. They shared that Drake does not want to make Kylie uncomfortable. He is also shying away from the repercussions the two might face if they ever date and then break up. The singer does not wish to lose their friendship.

The second source also added that Kylie is a fully devoted mother to Stormi Webster. Owing to their fame and their responsibilities, it makes sense for the two to not date. The source, however, claimed that Drake loves to hang out with Kylie and also thinks she is hot. They had hung out multiple times. The singer was a surprise performer at Kylie's 16th birthday bash.

How did these rumours begin?

The rumours had sparked when Kylie was spotted at Drake's birthday bash and also at his Halloween party. Many fans rooted for the two to get into a relationship. The two have over a 10-year gap between them, as Drake is 33 years old and Kylie is 22.

