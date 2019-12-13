Are Drake And Kylie Dating? Rapper Sports Kylie's High School Sweatshirt | SEE PIC

Drake was recently spotted wearing a sweatshirt from Kylie Jenner’s high school. This choice of attire by Drake has led many fans to believe that Drake and Kylie Jenner are secretly dating.

Drake and Kylie Jenner are secretly dating?

Drake and Kylie Jenner have been friends for years. The dating rumours about the two started doing rounds on social media when the two were reportedly seen getting cosy at Drake’s birthday party. But the rumours fizzled out over the time.

Also read | Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott: Her Granny Feels Starting Family Before Marriage Doesn't Work

But recently, Drake gave a surprise visit to Da’Baby’s Toronto show on December 11. During his appearance, Drake was sporting a Sierra Canyon hoodie. Surprisingly, Sierra Canyon High School is the same high school that Kylie went to. Kylie and Kendall, although they enrolled themselves in a home-school program in 2015, went to Sierra Canyon High School for several years.

Drake was not only wearing Sierra Canyon High School hoodie but was also sporting a lipstick print on his hat. This lipstick mark acted as a major Easter egg owing to its connection to Kylie and the logo of her makeup brand.

However, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story confirmed that she was not with Drake on his Toronto visit. She was chilling at her home in Calabasas. Some fans are also of the opinion that Drake’s look could be a nod to his good friend LeBron James’ son, LeBron James Jr, who plays for the Sierra Canyon.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Stuns In Designer Snowsuits As She Continues Her Snowy Vacation With Stormi

According to a media portal’s report, the dating rumours around Drake and Kylie started when Kylie attended Drake’s birthday party the two were spotted getting cosy during the bash. However, Both Kylie and Drake denied the reports.

Also read | Why Doesn't Drake Want To Date The World's Youngest Billionaire Kylie Jenner?

Also read | Kylie Jenner Spends Thanksgiving With Ex-husband Travis Scott! Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.