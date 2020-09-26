Drew Barrymore Reunites With Ex-hubby Tom On Her Show; Recalls Fondest Memories With Him

In the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, actor Drew Barrymore reunited with her ex-husband, Tom Green after 15 years and the duo recalled some of their fondest memories together. Tom Green confessed that he was very happy when Drew invited him on the talk show and admitted that it was nice to reconnect. Reacting to Tom’s compliment, a teary-eyed Drew Barrymore thanked the actor and mentioned that she had always celebrated him and will always continue to do so.

Drew reconnects with ex-husband

Green also recalled the time when he first met Barrymore, who reached out to him to play a role in Charlie’s Angels with her. Adding to the same, Green mentioned that they had hit it off right away in their first meet and had loads of laughter together. Furthermore, the actor mentioned that it was exciting to work with Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels.

Reflecting on their reunion in an interview with ET Canada, Drew Barrymore mentioned that her interview with Tom Green was very emotional and added that it had a meaning and depth to it. Calling it a fun celebration, Drew mentioned that they were kids back then and it was ‘wild’ to reconnect with Tom Green. Tom and Drew got married in 2001 but ended things after a year. Drew was also married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore premiered a syndicated daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on September 14, 2020. Since its inception, many stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Billy Porter and Stephen Colbert have graced the show. Avengers actor Gwyneth Paltrow, too, was seen in the show.

Charlie's Angels

Drew and Tom were last seen together in Charlie’s Angels. Starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the leading roles, the movie follows the story of three women detectives with a mysterious boss, who set out on a mission to retrieve stolen voice-ID software, using martial arts and tech skills. The movie also stars actors Bill Murray, Sam Rockwell and Kelly Lynch in prominent roles.

