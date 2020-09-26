Warm Bodies Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer & Other Actors In The 2013 Zombie Film

Warm Bodies is an American rom-com film based on zombies. The film released back in 2013 and is available on the streaming giant Netflix. The Jonathan Levine directorial is based on Isaac Marion's novel of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Read on to know more about the cast members and the characters of the rom-com film.

The cast of Warm Bodies

The film featured Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer in the lead characters. Meanwhile, actors such as Analeigh Tipton, and John Malkovich were seen playing significant roles. On the other side, Dave Franco Rob Corddry, and Cory Hardrict were seen essaying other pivotal characters in the film.

Warm Bodies characters

R

The lead character R was played by a 30-year-old actor Nicholas Hoult. Hoult has played the supporting characters in numerous big-budget mainstream films. In the film, his character R is the main protagonist, who is a member of the Fleshies. His character has no memory of his life before being a zombie. But, he takes a keen interest in hoarding objects which he considers to be special. He categorises Julie in a ‘special’ section and falls for her. On the other side, R also has a profound interest in human qualities and life before the apocalypse.

Julie Grigio

The love interest of the lead character, Julie Grigio, was played by Teresa Palmer. Teresa's character is very active and shown as a brave young woman, who loses a lot of her carefree nature after the apocalypse. As the film progresses, she starts to see a different side to R after he saved her, and she quickly comes to realise all that she thought about zombies may not be true.

Perry Kelvin

The character name Perry Kelvin, portrayed by Dave Franco, is Julie’s boyfriend. Even though he and Julie become distant due to his fervour to kill all the zombies, he still loves and cares for her. He is attacked and his brain is eaten by R, which is perhaps the reason why R feels a connection to Perry's memories.

Is there a Warm Bodies 2?

Although the sequel of the book was released back in 2017 titled The Burning World, the film adaptation of it is awaited. The book follows R and Julie's life after the events of Warm Bodies. In the book, it is narrated that R is building a life with Julie and trying to learn to be human, but the plague has returned and it’s even worse than before.

