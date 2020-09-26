Samuel L. Jackson To Reprise His Role As Nick Fury In New Marvel Disney Plus Series?

Actor Samuel L. Jackson will soon appear in the new Marvel Disney Plus series, as reported by Variety. The artist will reprise his role of Nick Fury from the Marvel movies. Read ahead to know more about the show and the actor's work.

Also Read | Samuel L. Jackson spreads awareness about voting, but with a twist; see post

Actor Samuel L. Jackson is all set to reappear in his old Marvel role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel Disney Plus series. His character Colonel Nicholas Joseph Fury Sr. is a very respected Marvel character. Colonel Nicholas Joseph Fury Sr. or Nick Fury is the head of SHIELD. Samuel L. Jackson has played his iconic role in almost all Marvel movies. Take a look at the list movies in which the actor played Nick Fury:

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Also Read | Samuel L. Jackson says he was planning to work with Chadwick Boseman on a new project

Though not much is known about the new series, Variety reported that the news had come from a close source. Marvel is also keeping the show's updates completely under wraps. As of now, no official announcemnt about the show has been released.

Also Read | Popular dialogues from Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson starrer 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'

Samuel L. Jackson's movies

Though the actor was working since 1981, his role in the 1988 School Daze initally bought him fame. The film was written and directed by Spike Lee and starred Larry Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tisha Campbell-Martin in the main roles. Samuel L. Jackson was seen in the role of Leeds in the film. After this movie the actor was seen in several hits.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds to reunite with 'Turbo' co-star Samuel L. Jackson for 'Futha Mucka'

Pulp Fiction in 1994 in which Samuel L. Jackson played the lead role of Jules Winnfield went on to become a cult classic. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is the most recognised movie of the actor from the 90s era, as mentioned by many media outlets.

Coming to his recent work, he was last seen in The Banker (2020 film). The film was co-written and produced by George Nolfi and starred Anthony Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, Jessie T. Usher and Samuel L. Jackson in the lead.

Promo Pic Credit: Samuel L. Jackson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.