Drew Barrymore Shares UNSEEN Throwback Pic Of Her And Tom Holland; 'I Was So Captivated'

The five-time Emmy Award winner, Drew Barrymore, recently left the fans amazed when she uncovered never-seen-before pictures of her with the Spider-man No Way Home star, Tom Holland. She went down memory lane, recalled the time when she met the actor in 2011 and revealed how she was captivated by him.

Several celebrities and fans took to Drew Barrymore's throwback pictures with Tom Holland and mentioned how they looked so cute together while many others agreed with the actor by stating how they too were captivated by Holland's talent and kindness. Take a look.

Drew Barrymore's throwback pics unveiling little Tom Holland

Drew Barrymore recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two of her pictures in which she can be seen with Tom Holland. In the first one, they both can be seen posing for the camera while adorably hugging each other while in the next one, they both can be seen walking down the streets. In the caption, she mentioned how she remembered meeting him in 2011 and revealed how much she was captivated by him. She further recalled how they both were discussing a project that she was planning to direct and added that she truly thought he was the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent. She further wrote about his journey as well as about his upcoming projects while wishing him and his lady love, Zendaya all the very best.

The caption read, "@tomholland2013 I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you. And I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent! But! Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest woman @zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??? There is nothing you can’t and won’t do! I remember this moment. And I woke up and saw it on @tomhollandupdates and I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now I have a record of it too! I send you and your lady the very best! As always, I am cheering you on!!!!!!" (sic)

Celebrity artists namely Bobby Berk, Derek Blasberg, Naomi Watts, Lara Eurdolian and others dropped sweet reactions in the comments section and stated how they were left in awe of Drew's heartfelt note. Some also stated how Tom Holland was truly a talented actor and the sweetest of all. Even the fans swamped the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while expressing their love for both the actors. Take a look at some of the reactions to Drew Barrymore's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@drewbarrymore/@tomholland2013