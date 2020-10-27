Drew Barrymore Tears Up Discussing Her Divorce From Will Kopelman, Says 'it Was Hard'

A remarkable and renowned Hollywood actor, Drew Barrymore, recently opened up about her divorce journey from her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman got married to each other in 2012. The pair who are now divorced, have two daughters. During an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday’s TODAY morning show, Drew Barrymore revealed how she dealt with her divorce with Will Kopelman and how her childhood affected the process.

Drew Barrymore's divorce took a toll on her

On October 25, 2020, Drew Barrymore opened up to the host of Sunday’s TODAY show about how she took the divorce ‘really hard’ and how difficult it was for her to even talk about it initially. Drew Barrymore’s divorce from her husband was finalised in August of 2016. She said that the most important thing was how Will’s side of the family and she stayed united, like a family always does, all throughout the divorce.

In this week’s virtual #SundaySitdown, @DrewBarrymore opens up about filing for divorce four years ago. Barrymore said, “And I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters. I think that's why I took it so hard.” pic.twitter.com/hygX8LQ2Hk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 25, 2020

Drew wanted to give her children the family she never had

Drew also stated that the last thing she wanted for her daughters was to not grow up with any family around, as she knew how it felt from her own experience growing up. Referring to Will Kopelman, she said, “I was like, the ultimate promise I wanted to make with you and for you, was to have this amazing family.” The 45-year-old actor is known to have had a tough time with her relationship with her parents, especially with her mother. “And I found them and there’s something not working, that isn’t livable. How tragic is that?” she added.

Drew Barrymore teared up during the interview

“It took me 5 years to be able to speak with strength, articulation, perspective, hindsight, and see everything we did right. Because when we were getting divorced it felt like everything was just wrong,” the Golden Globe Award recipient said. She said she believes that this applies to all the people who think that something will remain forever, but it does not. Tearing up, the actor added that it makes it harder.

Drew feels she never recovered from the split

“I don’t think I ever recovered from that,” Drew said. She also admitted tearfully that she does not know how to open that chapter of her life up again. “It's like something closed, and it stayed closed,” she added. Referring to the effects of the divorce on her, Drew also said that she feels a little afraid to even find love again in her life as if it never happened.

