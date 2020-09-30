Drew Barrymore Took A Special Object From 'E.T.' Sets That She Now Keeps As A Heirloom

Drew Barrymore started working in films from a very young age. In fact, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was the second film of her career and she was only seven years old at the time of the film's release. In the film, Drew Barrymore played the role of Gertie, the main character Elliott's younger sister. Drew Barrymore recently revealed that she was still holding on to a souvenir from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial even after all these years.

Drew Barrymore is still holding on to a cowboy hat that she wore in E.T.

The very first issue of Domino Kids magazine featured an interview with Drew Barrymore. During the interview, the actor and TV show host talked about how she was raising her two kids, Olive and Frankie. Moreover, Drew Barrymore also talked about the cowboy hat from E.T. that she wore in the film. Drew revealed that she was still holding on to the hat even after multiple decades.

Barrymore stated that she was absolutely terrible at keeping things and she always lost everything. However, she still had the red cowboy hat that her character wore in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Moreover, Drew Barrymore mentioned that the hat was currently in her girls’ bedroom. She added that the hat reminded her of the time she six years old, which is why she was glad to still have it in her possession.

The actor further said that kids do not think about how something will be important to them someday, so they clean out their rooms and throw old stuff away. Barrymore then advised parents to put something of their's in their kids' rooms as she did with the cowboy hat. According to Barrymore, doing so would act as a transference of memories and energy.

Drew Barrymore two daughters, Olive and Frankie, are eight and six years old respectively. She even started producing a parenting series this year. Moreover, Drew also discussed the current COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing BLM protests in America. She also talks about how her kids inspired her to be a better person.

