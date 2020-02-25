Harry Styles Sits On The Floor, Drenched, As He Teases His Latest Release 'Falling', Watch

Harry Styles seems to be an unstoppable machine as he continuously delivers music and entertainment back to back. The singer recently shared the teaser of his next song Falling on Instagram.

Here is the teaser:

The teaser shows a completely drenched Harry Styles, who is seen sitting on the floor of a room. The floor is filled with water and as the video progresses, the water slowly recedes.

Harry had first performed Falling at the BRIT Awards 2020. The stage was also filled with water as the singer crooned a slow rendition of the song. He made the audience emotional as he had also given a tribute to Caroline Flack, who passed away in February. Harry was seen wearing a white lacy shirt and pants with suspenders. He also wore some white gloves.

i think we can all agree that harry styles first performance as a 26 year old at the brits for “falling”#Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/03HFUJiQzY — nourhanne. (@batchybanana) February 18, 2020

According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, Harry had talked about Falling in an interview with Zane Lowe. He had talked about how he had written the song in 20 minutes. It was the feeling of falling back to one of those moments in your llife. The chorus has the words 'What am I now? Am I someone I don't want around?' and so it was a big moment for Harry as he had thoughts about the same.

