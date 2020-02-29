The Debate
Harry Styles' 'Falling' Song Features Spectacular Visuals Of Singer Underwater; Watch

Music

Famous pop singer Harry Styles have made the weekends of his fans by dropping his new single Falling.

Harry Styles

Famous pop singer Harry Styles have made the weekends more special for his fans by dropping his new single Falling. The emotional song is successfully hitting the right chords of the audiences. The music video of this song has some spectacular visuals that have left fans awestruck.

The music video of Harry Styles’ Falling song begins with Harry sitting on a floor. He then gets up to play a few melodious tunes on a grand piano. The video features Harry Style singing the heart-breaking lyrics of the new song. As the song moves ahead, the room is seen getting filled with water with each line of the lyrics.

In the end, the singer is seen drowning in water and everything in the room starts floating. Falling is much loved by fans because of its style of portrayal. Everything in the video, the room, Harry Styles’ attire, the piano gives out an eccentric visual that fans cannot stop appreciating.

As per reports, Harry styles previously revealed that the lyrics of this song is linked to one of his ex-girlfriends. The report further stated that the lyrics is for Camille Rowe. The report also suggests that Harry Styles have included the voice note of Camille Rowe in the audio version of Falling.

Check out Harry Styles’ Falling Song here:

