Harry Styles' Outlandish Outfits During His Tours Are As Amazing As His Music; See Pics

Harry Styles is one of the best English singers. He debuted his first single Sign Of The Times in 2017. He is quite famous for his style and edgy fashion. Have a look at some of his trendy outfits which he wore on his tour.

Harry Styles stunned with these outfits during his tour

Harry Styles was dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean on March 14th, 2018 concert in the Netherlands. The concert was super-hit and Styles was much appreciated for his looks. Have a look at his pirates of the Caribbean outfit here:

Read: Harry Styles Held At Knife-point And Mugged On Valentine's Day In North London

On 5th April 2018, in Mannheim, Germany, he was seen wearing a giant safety pin. The giant safety pin was put in the middle of his suit. Have a look at his quirky look here:

Here he is seen wearing a checks pinkish suit, with a black t-shirt inside. He captioned the status saying Stockholm, live on tour. Have a look at the outfit here:

Read: Lizzo Jokes About Sleeping With Harry Styles On The Radio; Here's What She Said

Here, he is wearing a dark purple suit, with a black tee inside. He looks stunning in the below photo. He is seen singing his heart out. The caption says, Munich. Live on tour. Have a look:

Read: BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles Delivers A Soulful Performance Days After Caroline's Death

This tour outfit is pink in color with some flower embroidery on the suit. The caption says Dallas, Live on tour. Have a look:

Read: When Harry Styles Tickled The Funny Bone Of The Audience, Watch Videos

This outfit is something different. He is wearing a yellow suit with baggy suit pants. He looks amazingly different. The caption says Fine Line live in London Dec 19, 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.