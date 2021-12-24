Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid 'Taking A Break' After 2 Years Of Dating; Why Are They Breaking Up?

It was recently unveiled that the popular English singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa was parting ways with her long time beau, Anwar Hadid. The duo has been dating for around two years but it was recently revealed by an outlet that they will be taking a break from each other.

Why did Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid break up?

According to People, it was revealed by some sources close to Hadid that Dua and Anwar were currently taking a break from their relationship and were spending time apart. It was also added that they both were figuring things out at present. The reason behind their relationship is still unclear as the duo has always been private about their relationship.

During an interview with British Vogue, they even revealed that they will only show the fans as much as they want them to see. Dua also added that it was a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around her, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she wanted to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions.

Dua Lipa Anwar Hadid relationship timeline

Though the couple went Instagram official in August 2019 it was reported by TMZ that things began to snowball around early June. Soon after the rumours, Lipa was spotted at Hadid's birthday party while it was revealed that they were already going on a string of dates. From thereon, they began making several public appearances at music festivals, red carpet and fashion week debuts and more and it was also reported that the duo had moved in together. They even featured in a music video together and celebrated their first anniversary along with each other's birthday together. Dua Lipa also opened up about her relationship with Hadid in the Rolling Stone interview and stated how she was very comfortable in the relationship. She even revealed how she gifted him two pygmy goats named Funky and Bam-Bam. The Sun then reported earlier this month that the duo hadn't seen each other for several weeks as Lipa was recording new music in London and Hadid was in New York City.

Image: Instagram/@dualipa