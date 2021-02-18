Dua Lipa And Rege-Jean Page Join The 2021's List Of Time 100 Next

Dua Lipa and Rege-Jean Page have joined actors like Midsommar's Florence Pugh and Tenet's John David Washington on the 2021 Time 100 Next list. Other celebrities like Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, and Chloe X also made to the list of 2021 Time100 Next list. From the field of music, newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, country star Luke Combs, rapper Lil Baby are on the list.

Dua Lipa and Rege-Jean Page joins the 2021 Time 100 Next list

Kylie Minogue also praised Dua Lipa and said that she is a dazzling trail through the pop cosmos. Kylie added that in four years she has released two amazing albums and is dancing hand in hand with the zeitgeist with a laser-like precision in this cultural landscape.

Rege-Jean Page who got his breakthrough in Bridgerton is also on the list. The executive producer of the show praised the performance of the actor. A report by Eonline revealed that the executive producer Shonda Rhimes said that he is one the rarest actor that brings the perfect amount of intensity and intelligence in a scene.

The honourees will be feted in a special live stream event at 1 pm ET on Friday when Lipa, Bridgers, Combs, and Anitta will perform, and Page, Chloe X Halle, and Ruffin will be among the familiar faces making virtual appearances. The Time100 Next list is released as an extension of the Time100 list of most influential people each year. Introduced in 2019, the Next list highlights 100 people who are prospering in their respective fields, be it business, entertainment, health and science, sports, or activism.

Like the members of the Time100 list, the Time100 Next honorees each have a tribute written by someone from their very own field. Like singer Olivia Rodrigo’s tribute is written by Gwen Stefani, while TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s will have a note written by Jeniffer Lopez. Lil Nas X will write the tribute of Doja Cat and Lin Manuel Miranda. will write the note for poet Amanda Gorman, who shot to fame during President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Sen. Mitt Romney provided the tribute for Sen. Ben Sasse.

