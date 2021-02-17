'Bridgerton' Fame Rege-Jean Page Joins Ensemble Cast Of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Movie

The popular game Dungeons & Dragons is being developed as a feature film at Paramount Pictures along with eOne. The project will have Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine in a pivotal role. Recently, another actor has joined the cast of the upcoming fantasy movie.

Bridgerton fame Rege-Jean Page joins Dungeons & Dragons movie

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Regé-Jean Page has been added to Dungeons & Dragons cast. The actor has joined the previously announced cast members including Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and The Furious, Resident Evil) and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Game Night breakout directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Delay are set to helm the feature based on the well-known fantasy role-playing game from Wizards on the Coast. The duo also wrote the latest draft of the script based on a previous version by Michael Gilio.

The game Dungeons & Dragons is popular for its war, camaraderie, treasure hunts, and reversals of fortune. It has a fantasy setting that includes features on humans, orcs, elves, and hundreds of other creatures. The game uses multi-sided dice in gameplay and is overseen by a host called Dungeon Master. More than 40 million fans have played or interacted with D&D since it was first released around 46 years ago, including via video games and live streaming entertainment on YouTube and Twitch. Plot details about the upcoming adaptation are not known. It could either be a straight-up fantasy or contain the storytelling and game-playing components.

Rege-Jean Page was recently seen in Netflix period drama Bridgerton. The actor grabbed much attention with his performance as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, a wealthy, slightly rakish, and eligible bachelor. The series turned out to be a hit for the streamers as it was reportedly watched on 82 million accounts. Page earned nominations at NAACP Image Awards, Satellite Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. A sequel to the show is in development.

Rege-Jean Page has appeared in movies like Survivor, Mortal Engines, and Sylvie’s Love. His small-screen credits include Waterloo Road, Roots, and ABC legal drama For the People. The actor will be making his Saturday Night Live debut as a host in the upcoming episode.

Promo Image Source: Rege-Jean Page Instagram via michaelshelford

