'Cruella' Release Date And Trailer Out; Here Are All Details About This Emma Stone Starrer

Cruella is an upcoming crime comedy film based on the character Cruella de Vil, from the popular novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney's animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone is all set to play the titular character of Cruella De Vil. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie. The movie's trailer was released by Walt Disney Studios on Youtube just yesterday. Upon the trailer's release, many fans took to social media to express their anticipation and excitement. In the 20 hours that the trailer has been up, it has already received over 4.5 million views on Youtube. Take a look at the Cruella trailer below.

What is the Cruella release date?

The highly anticipated release of the movie is all set for May 28, 2021, and will have a theatrical release. Cruella was originally scheduled to be theatrically released on December 23, 2020, but was delayed, as all others were, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first trailer and poster for the film were released on February 17, 2021.

Cruella Cast and more

Cruella casts some notable names like Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone who will star as Cruella De Vil, a woman obsessed with furs, especially dalmatians, who will go on to become a notorious criminal. The cast of the film includes some notable names. The film will also star, in supporting roles, Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman, the head of a prestigious fashion house who hires Estella; Game of Thrones actor Joel Fry as Jasper Badun; Richard Jewell actor Paul Walter Hauser as Horace Badun; Into the Badlands actress Emily Beecham as Anita; SAG nominee known for The Imitation Game and Shazam!, Mark Strong as Boris; Killing Eve actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Tabitha; BAFTA award winner Jamie Demetriou as Gerald.

The upcoming film's premise is said to revolve around 1970s London, where a young fashion designer Estella de Vil, played by Emma Stone, becomes obsessed with dogs' skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella. Disney also shared the trailer and the poster for the upcoming film on its official Instagram account. Disney shared the poster with the caption "She's just getting started, darling" which is a quoted dialogue from the upcoming film. Take a look at the post below.

