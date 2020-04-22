Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Other Artists Unite To Cover 'Times Like These' For COVID Relief

In a bid to lend their hand of support to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts, many stars including singers like Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Sean Paul, 5 Seconds of Summer, Ellie Goulding and other artists are all set to come together to perform on Foo Fighters' hit song Times Like These on April 23 at 7 am on a radio show. The special performance by the singers will also boost the morale of the audience amidst the pandemic outbreak.

Stars to perform on Foo Fighters

The lyrics of the 2002 iconic hit track "It's times like these you learn to live again... It's times like these you give and give again," seems relevant in today’s time when the entire world is battling with the pandemic. The Foo Fighters song has been re-recorded by 23 world-famous artistes from their homes as they aim to spread awareness about the novel Coronavirus and raise funds for the needy.

Read: Coldplay Relive Their Childhood In New Video For 'Champions Of The World'

Read: Dua Lipa May Start Working On Third Album In Self-isolation

The much-awaited radio show will be broadcasted on April 23 at 7 am, on numerous radio stations. As per reports, according to the statement released by the radio show organizers, the stay home lives lounge will be broadcasted for the first time across several radio stations on Thursday 23 April. The accompanying video will be broadcast during 'The Big Night In' on the radio show later in the evening and will be available to watch on iPlayer and YouTube channels. The statement also reportedly read that the funds collected from the charity event would be distributed equally between children in need and comic relief in order to support people of all backgrounds across the UK who are suffering from or by the impact of Coronavirus.

Talking about the aim of organising such a kind of event, producer Fraser T. Smith reportedly told a local media outlet that they want to create a stay-at-home version using phones, pots, pans and acoustic guitars that would honor the brilliance and honesty of the artists and their song, rather than the trickery of an expensive recording studio. Smith reportedly added that the team tried to make this moment totally different for the listeners, making it artistically relevant to today’s time. The lyrics of the iconic hit song particularly resonate with the people t this challenging time."

Read: Tom Hanks Hosts Saturday Night Live From Home, Chris Martin Joins In As Guest

Read: Dua Lipa Reveals She Has Cut Down Smoking And Alcohol; Read To Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.