Coldplay Relive Their Childhood In New Video For 'Champions Of The World'

British rock band, Coldplay has unveiled a new video Champion of the World that appeared on the band's eighth studio album, Everyday Life which arrived last November. The new video shows the band members reliving their childhood. As per reports, it was filmed by French videographer Cloé Bailly. The video finds the lead singer Chris Martin portraying a little boy who is excluded by his parents and a group of middle schoolers. He ends up finding peace through his own imagination with an inspirational clip ending on a scene in which Martin is jamming in space with his fellow bandmates. Champion of the World was co-written by the late Scottish singer-songwriter Scott Hutchison, who passed away in May 2018 aged 36.

No tour due to environment concerns

As per reports, Martin revealed that the song was inspired by the late Frightened Rabbit frontman's 'Los Angeles, Be Kind,' which he appeared on his 2014 solo album last November. Champion of the World is the latest video from Coldplay's Everyday Life following the title track, Orphans, Daddy and Cry Cry Cry. Coldplay revealed that they will not tour in support of 'Everyday Life' due to concerns about the environmental impact of concerts after the release of their new album.

Coldplay collaborates with Apple Music

Recently, the band collaborated with Apple Music for the exclusive 'The Coldplay: Reimagined' in which they elucidated the acoustic versions of Cry Cry Cry, Broken and Champion of the World. Netizens have left no chance to comment on the video.

