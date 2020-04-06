Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Chris Martin Cheer Fans With Their Live Streaming Sessions

While dozens of countries across the world are under lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus, people are stuck at home for weeks, trying to cope up with the isolation and boredom. To help people beat isolation blues during the lockdown period, many artists and celebrities have collaborated through their social media handles.

Many artists such as Miley Cyrus, Pink, John Legend have gone live on their social media handles and interacted with their fans. Check out the celebs who have started live-streaming sessions on their social media handle to keep fans entertained during the gloomy time.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus started an IGTV series titled ‘Bright Minded,’ the singer goes live from Monday to Friday at 11:30 am. During the IGTV series, Miley Cyrus is seen interacting with other celebs and also sharing tips to help fans calm down. Miley Cyrus began this series to brighten up people’s moods to help them feel better and share positivity.

John Legend

John Legend held an online streaming concert for his fans where he was seen playing the piano and set the people's mood just right. Along with him, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and daughter also joined in lifting the spirits high. After the concert, Chrissy Teigen went live on her Instagram handle where she was seen giving fans some cooking tips.

Chris Martin

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin recently went live on his Instagram handle where he was seen cheering fans with his mini gig. The singer sang and played for about half an hour and fans were very excited to watch him sing and play as they went on to comment all things nice.

Pink

Pink went live on her Instagram handle, where she shared with her fans that she is learning the piano and went on to play and sing "Make You Feel My Love." Fans went on to cheer Pink for the mini-concert through the comment section. Check out the video below.

