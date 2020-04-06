The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Chris Martin Cheer Fans With Their Live Streaming Sessions

Music

Many artists such as Miley Cyrus, Pink, John Legend and many more are seen going live on their social media handle and interacting with fans and cheering them.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miley Cyrus

While dozens of countries across the world are under lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus, people are stuck at home for weeks, trying to cope up with the isolation and boredom. To help people beat isolation blues during the lockdown period, many artists and celebrities have collaborated through their social media handles.

Many artists such as Miley Cyrus, Pink, John Legend have gone live on their social media handles and interacted with their fans. Check out the celebs who have started live-streaming sessions on their social media handle to keep fans entertained during the gloomy time.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus started an IGTV series titled ‘Bright Minded,’ the singer goes live from Monday to Friday at 11:30 am. During the IGTV series, Miley Cyrus is seen interacting with other celebs and also sharing tips to help fans calm down. Miley Cyrus began this series to brighten up people’s moods to help them feel better and share positivity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

John Legend

John Legend held an online streaming concert for his fans where he was seen playing the piano and set the people's mood just right. Along with him, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and daughter also joined in lifting the spirits high. After the concert, Chrissy Teigen went live on her Instagram handle where she was seen giving fans some cooking tips.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Also read | Did You Know Miley Cyrus Was Born Destiny Hope Cyrus? Here Is Why She Changed Her Name

Chris Martin

Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin recently went live on his Instagram handle where he was seen cheering fans with his mini gig. The singer sang and played for about half an hour and fans were very excited to watch him sing and play as they went on to comment all things nice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) on

Also read | Coldplay's Chris Martin Shares An Incident Where He Left His Daughter Embarrassed

Pink

Pink went live on her Instagram handle, where she shared with her fans that she is learning the piano and went on to play and sing "Make You Feel My Love." Fans went on to cheer Pink for the mini-concert through the comment section. Check out the video below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Also read | Chris Martin Holds Mini-concert For Fans Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, John Legend To Join Next

Also read | Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Spotted On A Date In Los Angeles; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
'CHINESE VIRUS GO BACK': BJP MLA
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19 again, discharged from hospital quarantine
KANIKA KAPOOR DISCHARGED
PM Modi
PM'S 5-POINT APPEAL TO BJP CADRE
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS