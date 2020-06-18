Dua Lipa Expresses Her Desire To Emulate Madonna And Peak In Her Forties

The English singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa has emerged as one of Britain's biggest pop stars in contemporary times with back to back chartbusters. The 24-year-old singer had a stellar start to her music career, including a UK number one album and multiple wins at both Grammy and Brit awards. In a recent interview with a British daily, Dua Lipa expressed her desire to emulate the legendary singer, Madonna.

Dua Lipa wants to emulate Madonna and peak in her 40s

The pop sensation Dua Lipa was recently interviewed by a British daily wherein she expressed her desire to emulate Madonna by peaking in her forties. During the interview, the New Rules singer also admitted that she feared that she would never make it big in pop and revealed that she also got a tattoo that says 'Patience' to keep herself reminded that she has to keep sight on her goals. Elaborating about her future plans during the interview, Dua Lipa expressed that she wants to do what she does for as long as she can.

Drawing inspiration from Madonna's career trajectory, the Be The One singer added that Madonna peaked in her forties with one of the most iconic pop albums known and continues to make music till date. Similarly, Dua Lipa also wants to retire at a point with a couple of dogs and take up smoking again, expressed the singer herself as she continued saying as women, they can work for as long as they want to.

A grateful Dua Lipa further added that the success she has had is more than she ever possibly imagined and admitted that she never thought she would get this far, not because she did not believe in herself, but she never knew that something like this was possible and will happen to her. The singer also got nostalgic during the interview and shared that every time she goes on the stage, she gets super excited. Reminiscing her moments from the Grammys, she said that she gets blacked out at times when they call her name.

For the unversed, Dua Lipa was awarded the best new artist's title last year at the Grammys. The English singer also released a self-titled album back in 2017, which went on to become a critical as well as commercial success. Her latest studio album, Future Nostalgia, which released in March this year has been at the top of UK album chart for four weeks.

