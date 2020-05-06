Dua Lipa's Financial Plans Seem Set As She Trademarks Her Name All Over The Globe

Dua Lipa has been an influential personality who is popular for her music all over the globe. The singer has managed to attract a massive fan following that has always been by her side. Dua Lipa is recently making it to the headlines as she has filed papers to trademark her name, Dua Lipa, across the globe on various products. She has filed documents in order to register her name for various items like clothes, cosmetics, computer games, books and even kitchen utensils. This was information was laid out by a major news publishing house. Read more to know about Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa wants to trademark her name globally

A source told a media portal that Dua Lipa could launch all sorts of money-spinning side ventures but it's about picking the right things. This is because she has an image to protect thus she will not be doing anything which is too much of a blatant money-grabbing project. The New Rules singer has lodged applications across the world, including places like the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, Israel and Asia in order to protect her name. Official documentation of her name would mean others cannot profit from her name.

Dua Lipa news

On the professional end, Dua Lipa had recently released her new music album, Future Nostalgia on March 27, 2020. The singer has managed to top a number of trending charts all over the globe. Her fans have also loved her new music that has been dominating the UK Albums Chart for two continuous weeks. Fans have taken to their social media accounts to share their views about Dua Lipa’s new album. Here are some fan reactions about Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

new queen of pop. dua, you popped off on this album. no skips, all bops. already gonna win AOTY i know it babe pic.twitter.com/S6pe22wWMA — 𝚑𝚎𝚗𝚛𝚢 ♡︎ (@_sweetenerbabe) March 27, 2020

WE LOVE THE ALBUM AND WE LOVE YOU QUEEN pic.twitter.com/QuOmGhfhnL — 𝓬𝓪𝓶 ✧･ﾟ🍊 (@ctrlnostalgia) March 27, 2020

future nostalgia album of the year, end of the thread. pic.twitter.com/QgDeVXf8H5 — ًً (@duaftdoja) May 2, 2020

