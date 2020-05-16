Last Updated:

Dua Lipa Attends Sister Rina's Birthday Party With BF Anwar Hadid Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Dua Lipa was recently seen attending sister Rina's birthday party with BF Anwar Hadid amidst lockdown. Read more to know about the birthday bash here

Written By
Hrishikesh Gawade
Dua Lipa recently was seen having a gala time. The Cool singer attended a family barbecue with her boyfriend for her sister Rina's 19th birthday. The One Kiss singer took to her official social media handle and posted photos of the same. Read more: 

Dua Lipa attends sister Rina's birthday party 

Taking to her official social media handle, Dua Lipa posted several photos that featured her with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and sister Rina Lipa. In the photos, fans can see that Hadid is mixing well with Lipa's family. In another photo, he is seen with her brother and her mother. A big chocolate cake can be seen in the Instagram post by Lipa, and the birthday girl can be seen staring at the cake. Here is the social media post shared by the singer: 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

In the photos, fans can see Dua Lipa, who is known for her popular number New Rules, has coloured her hair red. She had highlighted the streaks three days before the birthday. Here is a photo of the same: 
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

For the unversed, Dua Lipa's latest studio album is titled Future Nostalgia. It is her second studio album and fans have praised the songs from this album. Most of the songs from this album are pop or disco songs. It is trending on top position on music charts. 

