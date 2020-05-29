Arjun Kapoor To Join Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo And Others For OHM Live Fund Raising Event

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will reportedly be a part of a live fundraising event called OHM Live, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 29. The multi-platform charity event will raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the participation of international stars like Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Becky G, Deepak Chopra, and Sonam Kapoor among others.

The OHM Live event will be broadcast for 24 hours starting at 9:30 PM IST on Friday and will feature an amazing line-up of icons from the worlds of music, sport, film, art, fashion, health and wellness coming together to reignite the power of dreaming and bring the world with messages of unity, hope and positivity at a time when it is needed most.

In his interaction with an entertainment portal, Arjun Kapoor said that as conscious citizens, everyone must do their bit to help people in need amid the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has affected everyone across the globe and proceeds raised through OHM Live will go to various beneficiaries who are supporting frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Arjun Kapoor added that the unbearable and devastating loss of lives and human suffering deeply connects everyone across the globe on a human level. The actor said he feels honoured to be a part of the event with such well-known personalities who have joined hands to raise funds and support as many people as possible. He claimed that with so many lives affected worldwide, this charity initiative is essentially one that sees humanity stand up to protect humanity.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

