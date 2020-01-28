Dua Lipa’s Love For White Is Never Ending And These Pictures Are Proof!

British singer Dua Lipa became a craze in India after she performed in Mumbai alongside Katy Perry at the OnePlus Music Festival. One may recognise her from hit songs like New Rules, Don't Start Now, One Kiss, New Love, Be The One, among others. Here are the few looks of the New Rules singer and her obsession with white.

Dua Lipa wore a white satin outfit, an Alexander Wang vintage outfit that dates back to the year 1995, while presenting the Grammys 2020 award alongside superstar singer Alicia Keys. She paired the spaghetti style top with a long satin white skirt while styling her hair in a high pony.

Dua Lipa is seen in this casual puffy sleeves white monokini-style top and has paired it up with an acid-washed light blue denim. She chose a blingy, glittery handbag to go with her casual outfit.

This post showcases the casual yet stylish look of Dua Lipa. Many of her Insta posts go for a genuine, casual themed trend. Here we can see that she paired a white crop top with a white pant while opting for an off-white jacket and a black beanie.

Dua Lipa has paired a statement white top with graffiti print to go with a pure white pair of pants.

Dua Lipa appeared in a bold and experimental outfit in all white at an event in Sydney, Australia, where she performed.

The British singer showed off her toned body for her energetic performance of her new single Don’t Start Now at the Ellen Degeneres show a few days ago. She was also seen as one of the presenters at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards that took place on January 26, 2020. Lipa has been awaiting the release of her second studio album called Future Nostalgia and mentioned that people would find more maturity in her upcoming works that focus more on women's issues from all over the world.

