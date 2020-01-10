Dua Lipa is loved by fans all over the world for her songs and the incredible talent she possesses. She is also known for her style and always manages to send out major style goals to her followers on social media.

Recently she was invited to the Ellen show where she sported silky white pyjamas consisting of a camisole and matching shorts.

Dua Lipa wears silky White pyjamas to perform new single on ‘Ellen’

The British singer showed off her toned body for her energetic performance of new single Don’t Start Now. Dua Lipa also was seen wearing stunning diamond necklaces and matching bracelets. She further elevated her cool-girl look to a whole new level with her sparkly eye shadow and half ponytail, finishing the look with a comfy pair of white sneakers.

The singer along with her group of dancers had the entire studio audience dancing to their tunes as they grooved on to the club-ready single. The lighting on the show helped bring out extra energy to the overall performance and transformed the studio into a disco set. The song Don’t Start Now is the lead single from Dua Lipa’s upcoming album 'Future Nostalgia'.

This will be the second album by Dua Lipa after her first hit. Following her 2017 debut, the singer told in an interview in a show, that she is grateful for the success of her previous album and mentioned that the new album will be much better.

She also pointed out that she has matured as an artist and that will probably show in the new upcoming album.

She further mentioned in the same interview that the songs in the album were highly influenced by women’s issues. Dua said that she spoke to the women in the Middle East and discussed their rights.

The singer mentioned that due to her having a platform she feels it is her duty to be a voice for her audience. She further said that she feels that the platform was given to her for a reason and wants to make good use of the opportunity and discuss real issues with her fans.

