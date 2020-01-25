Cynthia Erivo To Dua Lipa: Complete List Of Presenters At 'Grammys 2020'

The Grammy Awards, originally called the Gramophone Award, is one of the three major music awards, which includes American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. One of music’s biggest nights is around the corner, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, and is all set to rock the world on January 26, 2020. The Recording Academy has announced the star line-up of presenters, and the nominations of Grammy 2020. Read on to know more about the whole story, and the star line-up of the event’s presenters from Cynthia Erivo to Dua Lipa.

The complete list of presenters for Grammys 2020

Grammys 2020 is here and the Recording Academy has already announced the star line-up of the presenters of the event. Lizzo received the most nominations among all the artists, as she has received a total of eight nominations. The night’s presenters will include some of the most talented artists of the industry like Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, who are both nominated in the Best Comedy Album category this year. Cynthia Erivo, Dup Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder will also be seen as the presenters at the event night.

Other names include Grammy nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha, and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are up to play the dual roles of both presenters and performers. Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, and Charlie Wilson will also be seen at the event. John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG, and Kirk Franklin will perform an all-star tribute to the late, Grammy-nominated Nipsey Hussle. Grammys 2020 is going to be hosted by Alicia Keys. It will be live in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020, at 8 pm, and in India on January 27, 2020.

