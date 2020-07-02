Dua Lipa On Living With Boyfriend: 'Anwar Has Been Dyeing My Hair All Kinds Of Colors'

Dua Lipa is currently living with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid during this lockdown period. The 24-year-old singer spoke to an entertainment portal and opened up about how the experience has been living with Anwar. Dua Lipa especially spoke about the things she and her boyfriend have been doing during this period of social distancing.

Dua Lipa speaks about living with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

The pop star spoke in the interview how Anwar Hadid has been dyeing her hair with all kinds of colours. The singer even mentioned that her hair has been dyed in pink, orange, red, and many such colours. Dua Lipa further mentioned that her hair has been a different colour each week. Dua even mentioned that she has been enjoying this time in lockdown. According to a news portal, the couple has been living in London all this while.

Speaking further, Dua Lipa added that besides the hair colouring sessions, she has also been playing a few video games with her boyfriend. She revealed that during this time she has taken a keen interest in learning new recipes. She also added that Anwar Hadid’s dad too has been helping them out and sending them some good recipes. She said that it was a fun adventure for her to cook together. She remarked that Anwar was quite helpful when she was cooking big meals especially ones which took as long as 3 hours to complete, according to an entertainment portal.

Dua Lipa has called the experience as enriching and as one of the most ambitious activities she has done in a long time. Dua Lipa further added that she finds it quite rewarding when the dish she is preparing turns out to be the same as pictured in the recipe. The singer also admitted to making some of her own dishes which she remembers from her childhood. Speaking about it, the singer added that cooking those type of dishes takes her back to her childhood days and she loves it, according to an entertainment news portal.

