'Dune' New Footage Arrives With First Trailer Release Date; WATCH

Dune is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of the year. It is an epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve. First look photos from the movie were released in April 2020. Since then fans are waiting for its trailer. Now new footage is out with the trailer date.

New Dune footage with trailer date

The makers have released small new footage from Dune. It emphasizes on its main grabbing point, which is its ensemble cast. The video shows the faces of the actors who are Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson.

It then reveals that Dune first trailer will be released tomorrow. The video has a voice-over which says, “Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear and I will permit it to pass over me. When the fear is gone, there will be nothing. Only I will remain." (sic). Check out the footage below.

The news made several Dune fans excited as they are waiting for the trailer for a long time. Some wrote that they cannot wait for it, while others expressed their happiness with gifs and emoticons. The video on the film’s official twitter account has crossed three million views with more than 17 k retweets and 70k likes. Check out a few reactions on the first Dune trailer announcement.

Can’t wait! OMG! — Carol Martinez (@shadelex) September 8, 2020

Counting down the minutes! — Manuela (@manueladb) September 8, 2020

OH MY GOSHHHH — Amorales🌬 (@alexa47028269) September 8, 2020

I don’t know if I’m mentally prepared, I’m so excited !!!!! — Alyssa (@frogsareuglyyy) September 8, 2020

'Dune' Cast and Characters

Dune has an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Chang Chen and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Chalamet plays the lead as Paul Atreides, the scion of House Atreides.

It is said to features Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Issac as Duke Leto Atreides, Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Zendaya as Chani, Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, Henderson as Thufir Hawat, Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam, Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Bardem as Stilgar, Chen as Dr Wellington Yueh, and Brewster as Dr Liet-Kynes.

About Dune

Dune is a reboot of a 1984 movie with the same name that was based on a popular novel. The plot centres around the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Dune has become one of the most anticipated movies due to its stellar cast and acclaimed director. The story will be divided into two parts, so a second instalment is also confirmed. Dune is currently scheduled to release on December 18, 2020.

