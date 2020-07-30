Timothee Chalamet Starrer 'Dune's' First Trailer To Be Out Next Month?

Dune remake directed by Denis Villeneuve is one of the most anticipated films of the year. First-look pictures of the multi-starrer cast were released in April. Now the first Dune trailer is said to be dropping in the next month. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Dune' Reshoots To Happen In Budapest This August, Reveals Oscar Isaac

Dune trailer to release next month

According to reports, the first trailer of Dune is scheduled to release next month. It is said to be attached to Christopher Nolan’s re-release of Inception. The movie was initially set to re-release in theatres on July 17, on its 10th anniversary. However, it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and is now reportedly scheduled for August 21, 2020, release. However, the release is still unclear and depends on the situation ahead.

The Dune trailer will be attached to re-release both in the United States and in Europe. It will land in international theatres on August 12, reportedly with a new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer. It is unclear whether Dune trailer will be out simultaneously on the internet and in theatres. But is speculated that it would not take too long for the trailer to be out on the internet once it will release in cinemas.

Also Read | 'Dune': Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin's First Looks Are Out; See

Also Read | Jason Momoa Shares BTS Pictures From His Upcoming Film 'Dune'

About Dune

Dune has an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. It is an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, published in 1965. The movie has become one of the most anticipated projects of the year due to its stellar cast and acclaimed director.

There would not be one, but two films. Talking about the movie with a daily, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve said that he would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie. He stated that the world in the book is too complex. It is a world that has power in detail.

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet's First Look From 'Dune' Out, Actor Talks About His Character

Dune is a reboot of a 1984 movie with the same name and based on the same novel. It is about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Dune features Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

Dune has a screenplay by Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve. It will be disturbed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 18, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.