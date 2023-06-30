Dune Part 2 Trailer: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet Reunite To Seek Revenge

Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. A month ago, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film, and now they have shared another trailer keeping their fans hooked. The second part marks the return of Timothee as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani.

3 things you need to know

The first part of Dune released in 2021.

The film is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name.

The second part introduces new characters played by Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and others.

Dune: Part Two teases an intense fight between Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen

The second part will continue from where the first part ended, (Timothee) Paul being accepted by the Fremen people. The second trailer opens with Paul saying, "This world is beyond cruelty. We've been fighting the Harkonnens for decades. My family's been fighting them for centuries, and they were massacred alongside my father." In the next frames, we see Paul and Chani coming together to fight the Harkonnens.

(Timothee as Paul Atreides | Image: Dune Movie/Instagram)

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Austin Butler's character Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the nephew of Stellan Skarsgard's Baron Harkonnen and heir to Arrakis. Additionally it also gives a sneak peek of Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and his daughter Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh.

Paul Atreides to seek revenge for his father's death

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, in the second installment, Paul will seek revenge against those who destroyed his family. Also, he will try to prevent a terrible future which he can predict. The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux and others.

Dune: Part Two, a sci-fi adaptation, is slated to hit the theaters on November 3, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.