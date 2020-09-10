'Dune' Trailer Released; Timothée Chalamet Dominates Denis Villeneuve's Epic Sci-fi

The much-awaited Dune trailer has arrived. The movie has an ensemble cast of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Chang Chen, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Read on:

Dune trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first Dune trailer after a long wait. The trailer was noted for its unique tone and cinematography. The 3:04 minute trailer starts with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya getting close to each other. The former is then seen taking charge of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, which was ruled by the Harkonnen family for 80 years. The story unfolds and characters are introduced one by one. It has explosions, battle scenes, and stunning visuals. Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the Duke, and scion of House Atreides dominate the trailer. It ends by giving the audience a glimpse of the infamous giant sandworm. Watch the trailer below:

Dune cast and characters

Dune cast has Timothée Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides. It features Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides; Zendaya as Chani; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. It also has Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban; David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries; Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat; Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam; Chang Chen as Dr Wellington Yueh; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr Liet-Kynes.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is an epic science fiction film. It is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965s novel of the same and is a reboot of the 1984 movie with the same name. The plot centres around the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. The story will be divided into two parts, so a second installment is also confirmed. It has become one of the most-anticipated projects due to its stellar cast and acclaimed director. Dune is currently scheduled to release on December 18, 2020.

