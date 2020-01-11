Mark Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen To Reprise Their Roles In 'Saved By The Bell' Reboot

Popular American high school sitcom Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot after more than three decades when it first aired on television. According to reports, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar might reprise their roles as Kelly and Zack. Both Bayside High School characters played a very important in the original sitcom.

Kelly and Zack set to reprise their roles

According to reports, Gosselaar said that in the reboot, the character of Zack has grown up to be California's governor. When the official announcement for the reboot was made, the synopsis stated that Governor Zack Morris lands in trouble for shutting down a lot of low-income high schools and tables a proposal that all the affected students be sent to one of the best schools in the state of California such as Bayside High.

Actors Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez who played the characters of Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater will also be reprising their roles but in the reboot, they will be donning the role of parents of students attending Bayside High. According to reports, there is no information if Lark Voorhees and Dustin Diamond will be reprising their roles. Voorhees played the role of Lisa Turtle and Diamond played the role of Screech.

Saved By The Bell reboot will be showcased on NBC's brand new online streaming service Peacock that is set to launch in April. Head of Peacock, Bonnie Hammer said that Peacock will represent the quality of content that people expect from NBC Universal.

Saved by the Bell first aired on NBC from a period 1989-1993. The first episode aired on August 20, 1989, and the finale aired on May 22, 1993. The sitcom was created by Sam Bobrick and developed by Peter Engel. The show had 84 episodes shown from Season 1-4. The show also had two spin-off series- Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. The series also had two Spinoff movies Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style in 1992 and Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas in 1994.

