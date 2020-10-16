Is Dustin Diamond Dead? Hoax Story Centering The 'Saved By The Bell' Actor Revealed

Previously rumours about Saved By the Bell fame actor Dustin Diamond’s demise began doing the rounds on the internet. Now, The Sun has cleared the air dismissing the rumour claiming that it was a ‘satirical’ story which was taken seriously by ample of social media users. According to the portal, a screenshot of the story claiming that Dustin was killed in the prison at age 43 was widely shared amongst his fans, however, it has now turned out to be a hoax.

It all reportedly began with the portal Ringsssss, who according to The US Sun stated that Dustin Diamond was attacked in the prison and murdered during a riot on October 3. The outlet suggests that the joke article went viral and caused a state of frenzy amongst Dusting’s fan. It is also suggested that some of the fans took to social media to receive confirmation about his death news.

As per The US Sun, Dustin Diamond was sentenced four months of prison time in Wisconsin post being convicted for ‘disorderly conduct’ and carrying a concealed weapon. He was reportedly released last month on probation. However, was soon made to return to prison for breaching probation rules.

About Dustin Diamond

The American actor and stand-up comedian is best known for his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers in the Saved by the Bell franchise. Dustin began his acting career as a child artist and became widely known for playing the lovable and nerdy character as Screech. He has portrayed the role for about thirteen years and garnered a loyal fan base.

Apart from this, Diamond also has a keen interest in music and has also formed an alternative metal band namely Salty The Pocketknife. Diamond would play bass and write music as well. However, post the release of their first album, his band split up citing creative differences. Apart from Saved By the Bell, he has appeared in The Smoking Gun Presents: World’s Dumbest as a commentator.

Besides this, he made an appearance as a host at the 12th annual Gathering of the Juggalos. Back in August 2013, Dustin also became a housemate and contestant on the twelfth series of the Celebrity Big Brother. But his journey on the show wasn’t too long, he became the fourth contestant to be evicted out of the show on Day 16.

