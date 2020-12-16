Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Remix 'Saved By The Bell' Theme Song With The Cast, Watch

Jimmy Fallon is a man of many talents and often proves exactly this to his fans. In a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy remixed Saved By the Bell Theme Song with the original cast and The Roots. The one minute segment was loved by many fans and stars like Tiffani Thiessen and Mario Lopez also made a special appearance in the song. Take a look at the video and also read fans reaction to it as well:

Also Read | Taylor Swift clears air about 'Woodvale' on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Know more

Jimmy Fallon's show

Also Read | Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez NOT looking to rush into dating each other just yet?

The short one-minute video features, Jimmy Fallon with his band - The Roots and the lead Saved By the Bell cast. Fans first saw Jimmy Fallon sing, then came Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley & Mark-Paul Gosselaar. All the celebs sang the song quite well and revived many memories from the 1989 show.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel takes direct dig at Donald Trump through a 'Love Actually' themed video

Many fans loved the remix and added that it helped cheer them up. One fan was also stunned as to how Jimmy and other cast members of Saved By the Bell looked so young. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon's Youtube

Also Read | Selena Gomez wishes to spend time with NBA star Jimmy Butler to 'see what happens'

Created by Sam Bobrick for NBC, Saved By the Bell is an American TV show that broadcast from August 20, 1989, to May 22, 1993. The show starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez in many different roles. The show was also called "20 Best School Shows of all Time" by AOL TV.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a very popular late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014. Since the start of the show, Jimmy has hosted several celebrities. He recently interviewed British talks show host Graham Norton. Take a look:

Graham Norton mentioned in his interview that hosting his own show from his house was very 'boring' and that added that he didn't get into the show business to put his own mike on. The interview was loved by many fans.

Promo Pic Credit: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.