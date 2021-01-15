Dustin Diamond Movies And TV Shows: Get To Know The Man Behind The Iconic Screech

If you're an 80s kid or at least a fan of the era, Dustin Diamond posters would have been plastered all over your walls. The "Saved by the Bell" alum Dustin Diamond has been America's teen crush along with Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar all throughout the 80s and 90s. Today, heartbreaking news of the star being diagnosed with cancer reached the news. According to TMZ, Diamond was hospitalized after being reported to have pain all over his body last weekend in Florida.

Diamond's representative Roger Paul has also shared his views. He said, "We are still doing more tests. Once we know, we will have an idea of how to approach it. Right now, it is a very serious situation. I'm asking everyone for thoughts and prayers." To celebrate Diamond's successful run in the movies and tv shows, we have come with a list of his best performances to relive his memories.

Also Read - Dustin Diamond Aka 'Screech' Admitted To Hospital With Possible Cancer: Report

Dustin Diamond Movies and TV Shows

Diamond began his career as a child actor. Some of his earlier performances before gaining popularity in Saved by the Bell include American Playhouse, Good Morning Miss Bliss and The Wonder Years.

Saved by the Bell

When Disney's Good Morning, Miss Bliss got cancelled after its first season, the makers of the show decided to retool it into what is now called Saved by the Bell. Saved by the Bell follows lives of a gang of six surviving in the ups and downs of high school. How Zack continues to woo his longtime crush Kelly, and his nerdy sidekick Screech (Diamond) deals with his horde of archenemies sets the premise of the show. Owing to its popularity, Saved by the Bell returned with two more series, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas and Saved by the Bell: The College Years. After Saved by the Bell, Diamond found his forte in stand-up comedy as he appeared in various reality shows including, The Weakest Link, Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrity Boxing 2 among many.

Celebrity Big Brother

Big Brother, more popularly known as Big Boss in India has seen many promising stars in its show run. One among them was Dustin Diamond who starred in the 12th season of the British show. Diamond was evicted on his 16th day into the show. He also appeared in the show's spin-off, Big Brother's Bit on the Psych as a housemate/contestant.

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell

Diamond's most recent appearance was in this live-action workplace comedy. Diamond appeared as himself in a comical role in the 11th episode of the third season. 'Dustin Diamond is dead, and Satan decides that his torture will be starring in a cheesy sitcom for all eternity', is the synopsis of the fun episode.

Also Read - Jimmy Fallon & The Roots Remix 'Saved By The Bell' Theme Song With The Cast, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.