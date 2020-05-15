Dwayne Johnson And Priyanka Chopra's Pics Will Remind You Of Their 'Baywatch' Days

Actor Priyanka Chopra's remarkable journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is known to all. She first appeared in a TV show Quantico and soon moved to appear in Hollywood films. Priyanka Chopra was seen with actor Dwayne Johnson in the film Baywatch and since then, fans have been loving them as a pair. Take a look at some of their most loved pictures, that will ensure they make a great pair in Hollywood films.

Dwayne Johnson's pictures with Priyanka Chopra

This picture was shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram account. This picture of her along with Dwayne Johnson was taken while they were promoting their film Baywatch. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra shared that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was one of the nicest guys she has ever met.

These pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson was from the behind-the-scenes of their movie Baywatch. Another adorable picture of the duo shared by Priyanka Chopra was from the conversation they were having during the Oscars. Priyanka Chopra played an antagonist in the film Baywatch. During an interview while promoting their film, Dwayne Johnson had also mentioned that he almost fell in love with Priyanka Chopra when he first met her.

