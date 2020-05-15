Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Starrer 'Ball And Chain' To Release On Netflix

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have wrapped up Disney’s Jungle Cruise. The duo will be teaming up again for a superhero romantic comedy film titled, Ball and Chain. The movie will release straight to the popular OTT platform, Netflix. Read to know more.

Also Read | Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Teams Dwyane Johnson & Emily Blunt For An Action-adventure

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Bunt’s Ball and Chain will land on Netflix

Netflix has acquired the rights of Ball and Chain starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. Emily V. Gordon, who has received an Academy Award nomination for The Big Sick (2017), will pen down the script. The movie is an adaption of the 1990s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. It will show Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as a married couple going through a rough patch in their relationship who also have superpowers, but they only work when the couple are together. Ball and Chain will be banked by Dwayne’s Seven Bucks Production.

Also Read | Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson To Star In Superhero Film 'Ball And Chain'

Dwayne Johnson talked about the project in an interview with a daily. He said that one of their main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside them, and they are excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. The Rock mentioned that he is also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera but to also collaborate as producing partners as they bring Emily V. Gordon's script to life.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Mock Each Other In Fake 'Jungle Cruise' Posters

Dwayne Johnson shared the news on his Instagram handle. The caption on his post read, “This project has become quite the unique & dynamic recipe to cook up. And I’m excited to team up with these very talented women. In #BallAndChain, my dear friend (I’m contractually obligated to call her that) Emily Blunt and I will play a married couple on the verge of divorce, who become blessed with superpowers that only work when we’re together. Written by Oscar nominated @emilyvgordon, who of all things, is also a licensed couples therapist 👀 #BallAndChain @sevenbucksprod @netflix 🌎” [sic].

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares BTS Picture From First-day Shoot Of 'Red Notice'

Earlier, Dwayne Johnson has partnered with Netflix for Red Notice. It is an action-comedy thriller film also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The filming on the project is halted due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Dwayne and Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise is also postponed for the same reason.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.