Dwayne Johnson's Cute Thanksgiving Post With Daughter Leaves Fans With A Big Smile

Dwayne Johnson recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian in Hawaii August 2019. The two even have two children together. The family man that Dwayne is, he keeps posting pictures of his daughters on social media regularly.

Dwayne Johnson’s adorable click with his daughter

Dwayne Johnson posted a picture earlier today with his daughter. The two fallen flat on the floor with their dog at their home. The Rock even gave a cute caption to the picture, “1130am, already fatigued on the bedroom floor and we haven’t even eaten our Thanksgiving meal yet. This is not a good sign. Powering back up in 3...2 #TeamOneSock”.

In the picture, his youngest daughter is lying on the floor with a ball in her hand and just one sock on her feet. Dwayne Johnson also looks tired after just prepping up for the lavish Thanksgiving dinner. However, their dog seems to be enjoying a pleasant nap on the side.

Check out Dwayne Johnson’s picture here

In another picture that he shared, Dwayne Johnson’s Thanksgiving meal looked already. The table was filled with all of the traditional Thanksgiving delicacies. From the looks of it, there is no doubt that the father-daughter duo will be having a gala time during the meal.

Dwayne Johnson is considered to be a tough guy but he melts when it comes to matters concerning his family. A few weeks ago, he had shared a picture of him having a ‘tea-party’ with his daughter. The picture made the entire world go ‘aww’ when they saw the soft side of the WWE hunk.

On a professional front, Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-grossing stars in Hollywood today. He was a professional WWE wrestler before venturing in films. Some of his biggest hit films include The Mummy Returns, Moana, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, etc.

