Dwayne Johnson Picks Four Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time; Cena, The Undertaker Excluded

WWE legend The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson tweeted his favourite wrestlers of all time which included Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. The Rock, who is promoting his upcoming Hollywood movie Jumanji: The Next Level, was responding to a tweet by B/R Wrestling which listed Ric Flair, The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin as the Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling.

Also Read | WWE: The Undertaker Talks About The Biggest Mistake He Made While Fighting Bruiser Brody

Drop your all-time wrestling Mount Rushmore below 👇 pic.twitter.com/DYo6a1mt64 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 28, 2019

Also Read | The Undertaker Makes A Confession About The WWE Locker Room And It'll Make You Love Him

In the history of pro wrestling, there have been several talented wrestlers who have come and gone but very few have made their mark in the ring. Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan were two of the biggest wrestlers in the era of 1980s while Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were WWE's significant superstars in the mid-90s.

Also Read | WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Confronts Shayna Baszler As Things Heat Up On The Latest Episode

*I made an edit after thinking about the wrestling star’s impact and drawing power during their respective runs.

Thanks for the carve out and always a cool debate.

I’d go with/

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino

Steve Austin 🐍 #WrestlingsMtRushmore https://t.co/4nyQsoClXp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 29, 2019

Also Read | WWE Backstage Viewership Decreases Sharply In The Absence Of CM Punk

By the turn of the century, the torch was passed on to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Many also believe that John Cena is one of the biggest wrestling superstars of this century. With the WWE history filled with talented superstars, creating a Mount Rushmore of pro-wrestling by picking four wrestlers from different decades is not an easy task.

The Rock's favourites

Some may disagree, but The Rock’s list has some serious star power. Hulk Hogan is among the most famous wrestlers of his time and he has revolutionized the industry in many ways. Similarly, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino and Steve Austin have all carved out a niche for themselves in WWE and created a lasting legacy in the world of professional wrestling.

Earlier, B/R Wrestling had started a debate by publishing their list of Wrestling’s Mount Rushmore and invited netizens to share their opinion. The Rock joined the discussion, thanking the portal for initiating a fresh debate. He announced his list, explaining that he had created his list based on each star’s impact during their run on WWE.