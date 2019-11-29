Dwayne Johnson Received A Surprise Gift On Thanksgiving By Someone Special; Read

If you smell what The Rock is cooking, then you surely know that he had a blast with his newly-wedded lady love Lauren Hashian and their daughter on the occasion on Thanksgiving. Though Dwayne has been recently busy promoting his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, The Rock still made sure that he took out some time of his packed schedule to spend a holiday on Thanksgiving with his family. He also shared a couple of posts on his official Instagram handle about his Thanksgiving celebration and also wished his fans on his family's behalf. However, before the actor dived into the feast, he also shared a glimpse of a special gift which he received around the Thanksgiving day.

What special gift did Dwayne receive on Thanksgiving?

The rock revealed that he received a classy wallet from a cab driver in Hawaii. The driver who gifted Dhwayne a wallet, his name is Lance Teixeira. Lance gifter Johnson a black leather along with wallet with seven dollars in it.

The Baywatch actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of the wallet and captioned the image writing, "Long overdue, thank you for this beautiful gift (new wallet with $7bucks) from a local driver in Hawaii named Lance Teixeira. Driving for over 40 years in our business and Teamsters union.

Teamsters always have a way of doing things.

The teamster way.

The brotherhood way.

The journey of “$7bucks” will always mean a helluva lot to me.

Mahalo, brother Lance for this gesture and I’ll see you down the road.

Happy Thanksgiving. #7b #brotherhood"

