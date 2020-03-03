Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds' Funny Online Banter Is Winning The Internet!

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson are both very popular names in Hollywood. The two were seen together on-screen in Hobbs & Shaw (2019). Ryan Reynolds, who is best known for playing the character of Deadpool, showed up in the film to help recruit Dwayne Johnson’s character for a mission.

It’s no surprise that Ryan made a special appearance in the film, considering the movie was helmed by David Leitch, who also directed Deadpool 2. In the film, Reynolds plays Locke, a CIA agent who used to work with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s character, Hobbs. Since Hobbs & Shaw was released, it appears that the friendship between Reynolds and Johnson has become stronger. Here are some of their conversations online, that fans are drooling over. Read ahead to know more-

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynold's funny online conversations

Ryan Reynolds posted a picture of the two actors with matching tattoos on the chest. However, fans of both actors know that in real life, while Johnson’s chest tattoo is very real, Reynolds’s is not. The interaction between the two on social media was fun and fans completely enjoyed it. Look at the post:

Ryan’s caption read, " I can only imagine how upset I was to discover this. #HobbsandShaw @therock #Rebecca. In response, Johnson, 47, assured Reynolds that he looked cool and sexy, and said that “You pull your shirt back to reveal our ink and it looks cool & sexy. I pull my shirt back and it looks like an indicator that I eat women and children,”. Commenting on their close bond, Reynolds went on to share a photo of half of a “best friend” necklace on his Instagram story, tagging Johnson.

Another time the two got into a fun banter online was when Ryan posted the photo of a vintage car. The conversation started when @itssobhytime posted, “Finally saw #HobbsAndShaw last night... @TheRock was killing the banter game with his one-liners 🙌🏽🙌🏽😂😂 The addition of @VancityReynolds too was absolutely amazing. That’s a real friendship right there 👌🏽👌🏽 #LoveABitOfBanter”.

To this Johnson replied, “Mahalo Mands! 🙌🏾 Myself & @VancityReynolds have a unique bond to say the least in @HobbsAndShaw”. “It’s true. This is my car” Reynolds added. “True story. I personally designed this car for @VancityReynolds to drive in @HobbsAndShaw, but he refused because he hated the white stripes. I didn’t take it personal, as we’re still drinking buddies” Johnson shared.

True story. I personally designed this car for @VancityReynolds to drive in @HobbsAndShaw, but he refused because he hated the white stripes. I didn’t take it personal, as we’re still drinking buddies. https://t.co/PQUQ69c13W — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 18, 2019

