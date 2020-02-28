Ryan Reynolds' filmography: Times when he portrayed serious characters on screen

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor who started his career in a Canadian soap opera. After that, he majorly came to be known for his portrayal in rom-com movies as a non-serious character. However, the actor has portrayed some intense characters which have been in complete contrast to his Deadpool avatar. Take a look at the list of his serious roles here:

Ryan Reynolds's films where he played serious roles

Smoking Aces

Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Richard Messner in the movie Smoking Aces. The story revolves around Jeremy Piven's character who is a magician and gets involved with some criminals during the course of the film. Ryan plays the role of an FBI agent, who is given the task of protecting the magician until he reveals his criminal connections.

Buried

Ryan plays the role of Paul Conroy in the film that is based on the theme of claustrophobia. The movie is all about Ryan's character, a lighter and his phone. Paul Conroy goes through a range of emotions while stuck in a coffin as he tries to plan his escape. Ryan's acting skills were very much praised by his fans and critics post the movie's release.

The Voices

Ryan Reynolds starred in the cult favourite film The Voices which released in 2014. He played the role of a schizophrenic man, who is able to talk to dogs and cats. And even though it was not a box office hit, his character was still loved by his fans.

Definitely, Maybe

Definitely, Maybe is considered as one of the best Ryan Reynolds movies where he played a serious character in a rom-com. The story revolves around Reynolds' character who is going through a divorce. He talks about the three romantic encounters of his life, in the form of a story, with his daughter. His daughter then has to guess which one of the three women is actually her mother.

