Dwayne Johnson And WWE To Collaborate For Ric Flair's Biopic Film?

Ric Flair, also known ‘The Nature Boy,’ had a career in wrestling that spans around 40 years. He is involved in some of the biggest feuds, not only WWE but in the pro-wrestling world. Flair is reportedly making a biopic in collaboration with Dwayne Johnson. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ric Flair Wants His Daughter Charlotte To Face The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson

Dwayne Johnson to collab with Ric Flair

Dwayne Johnson is currently one of the most popular names in the acting industry. But his name, The Rock from WWE is also famous worldwide. Johnson and Flair are two biggies and reports of their collaboration for a movie on the latter’s life is doing the rounds.

In an interview with a news portal, Ric Flair said that he spoke to Dwayne, Dany and Hiram Garcia and they are going to collaborate for a movie. Flair mentioned that they will make a movie with the WWE about him with Sue Levison, who now is with WWE. He added that Sue’s got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again after that, they will make that movie. The Nature Boy stated that he is looking forward to that because he will have a lot of inputs.

Also Read | 'Hobbs & Shaw 2' Is Officially Under Development, Confirms Dwayne Johnson

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Says 'we’ll All Get Through This' While In Self-quarantine, Sings For Fans

Ric Flair has worked for around four decades in the wrestling industry. He had real-life feuds and backstage problems with a number of people like Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Hulk Hogan to name a few. He has received three Feud of the Year, five Match of the Year and one Match of the Decade mention in a leading wrestling magazine.

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Names His Favourite WWE Stars Of All Time; Includes The Rock, Ric Flair

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson has halted shooting for his next film, Red Notice due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is an action-comedy thriller by Netflix. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. It is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.