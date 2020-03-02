Ric Flair Wants His Daughter Charlotte To Face The Rock's Daughter Simone Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Ric Flair are considered as two of the pioneers of professional wrestling. They have revolutionalised the sport of WWE for all the right reasons. Though the WWE veterans are no longer active in the promotion, their legacies are in safe hands. While Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte has already made herself one of the most prominent wrestlers on the women’s roster, The Rock’s 19-year-old daughter Simone Johnson has also started her training at the WWE Performance Centre. Surprisingly, Ric Flair has already declared that a fight between Charlotte Flair and Simone Johnson will be ‘phenomenal’ for WWE.

WWE: Ric Flair says a fight between Charlotte and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson’s daughter will be huge

During an interview with TMZ Sports, the 16-time World Champion (Ric Flair) was asked about his opinion on Simone Johnson’s WWE debut. In response, Ric Flair said that it’s great to see so many young talents emerging from WWE and he feels great to witness them all. However, when asked about facing Charlotte Flair inside the ring, Ric Flair said that a fight between his daughter Charlotte and Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson will be phenomenal and huge for WWE.

Ric Flair and The Rock shared an intense rivalry during their WWE days and if their daughters carry on the tradition, it will be a huge moment for the WWE Universe. However, Simone Johnson has just begun her training at the Performance Centre and there’s still a lot of time until she marks her debut inside the ring. That said, WWE fans are already excited about Simone Johnson’s inception into the largest wrestling organisation of the world. They want her to get inside the ring as soon as possible.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)