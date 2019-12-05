Dwayne Johnson Promises Memorable "naked" Workout Session To Ryan Reynolds; Here's Why

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It is the third instalment of the franchise and will be starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Hart in lead roles while Danny DeVito and Danny Glover will be joining the ensemble cast. The third movie is set to release on December 13, 2019. The trailer of the film was released on July 1, 2019. Currently, Dwayne Johnson is promoting the movie in Paris, France. During the promotion, he took to Instagram to share a video about his memorable morning workout on which Ryan Reynolds posted a comment. Here is all you should know.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson promises Ryan Reynolds a 'Naked' workout session

In this video, Dwayne Johnson can be seen speaking about starting the promotions of Jumanji 3 in France. He also spoke about his morning workout and how he enjoyed it. He captioned the picture with "What a Jumanji kick off here in beautiful, Paris, France. Landed at 5am, hit the hotel, showered (maybe) hit the gym and launched into my work. It’s the City of Love for a reason - thanks to all the “hardest workers in the room” who made my work out a memorable one 🤪 with all the frenzied energy and love. To the man who gave me his 🥇 and refused to take it back - merci beaucoup and I’m blown away by the gesture."

Ryan Reynolds commented by saying “I have literally never had a memorable workout. Not one,” suggesting that he has never had a memorable workout to date in his life. But The Rock had something else in his mind for the Deadpool star. Dwayne replied to Ryan and told him that It is all going to change on the sets of Red Notice. The Rock Added that they both will be working out together and it will be a "naked" workout session. He ended the comment with "never mind".

